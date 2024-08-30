Corporate Travel Management Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
