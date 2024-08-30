Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 62,288 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities risk, including property, public liability, automobile liability, and marine insurances.
