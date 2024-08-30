Critical Contrast: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $239.95 million 1.99 -$550.58 million ($15.55) -0.85 Four Corners Property Trust $262.91 million 9.82 $95.34 million $1.07 26.24

Profitability

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -60.76% -12.06% -5.25% Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peakstone Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75

Peakstone Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.