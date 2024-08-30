CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.46.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $271.67 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

