CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.890-3.902 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $271.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

