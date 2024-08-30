CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2-984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $271.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.15 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.