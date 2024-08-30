CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

