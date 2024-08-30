CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

