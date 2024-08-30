CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

