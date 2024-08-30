CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average of $318.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

