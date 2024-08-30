CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Buy at HSBC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $339.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $302.00. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $271.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.