CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,792,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,375,317 shares.The stock last traded at $281.48 and had previously closed at $264.20.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.83.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

