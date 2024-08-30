Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
CRKN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
