Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

CRKN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

