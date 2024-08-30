CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

