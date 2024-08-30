Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

