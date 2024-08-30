Culp (CULP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Culp

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $27,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,340.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,138. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

