Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CTSO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

