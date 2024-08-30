DA Davidson Comments on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

