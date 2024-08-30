DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 625.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,393 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

