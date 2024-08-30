DA Davidson Weighs in on Okta, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.