DA Davidson Weighs in on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

CRM opened at $256.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

