Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.