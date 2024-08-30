Daniel P. Burkland Sells 2,605 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIVN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

