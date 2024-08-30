Daqo New Energy Corp. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Daqo New Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DQ. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

DQ stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $959.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 65,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

