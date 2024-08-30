Delek US Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Delek US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.