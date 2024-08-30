Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head to Head Contrast

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.73% -11.46% Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25 Delivery Hero 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 202.19%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

This table compares Dada Nexus and Delivery Hero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.87 Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delivery Hero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

