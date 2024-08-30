Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $128.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

