Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE:DELL opened at $110.74 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

