Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.56, but opened at $108.28. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $109.82, with a volume of 5,239,388 shares traded.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

