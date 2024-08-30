Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $487.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

