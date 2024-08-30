Develop North Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:DVNO)

Develop North (LON:DVNO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Develop North Stock Performance
LON:DVNO opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.48 million, a PE ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 93.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. Develop North has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.63.
Develop North Company Profile
