DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Peeyush Gupta Acquires 14,000 Shares

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Peeyush Gupta acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.93 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$96,992.00 ($65,535.14).
DEXUS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.
DEXUS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. DEXUS’s payout ratio is -32.65%.
DEXUS Company Profile
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.
