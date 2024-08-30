DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

