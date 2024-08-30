Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) EVP Purchases $46,667.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

