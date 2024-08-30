DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DigiAsia Price Performance

FAASW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. DigiAsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Get DigiAsia alerts:

DigiAsia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiAsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiAsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.