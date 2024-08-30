Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,272 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

View Our Latest Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.