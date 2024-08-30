Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang Sells 1,272 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $86.74.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.
View Our Latest Report on Diodes
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.