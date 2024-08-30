DLocal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 4,202 call options.

DLocal Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in DLocal by 1,124.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in DLocal by 24.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLO

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.