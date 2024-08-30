Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Trading Up 0.4%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.16. 49,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,950% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
