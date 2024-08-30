Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Up 0.3%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.86 and last traded at C$58.09. Approximately 45,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.91.

Docebo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Docebo

In related news, insider Warburg Pincus LLC purchased 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,193.00. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

