Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.