Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.