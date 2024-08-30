Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

DCI stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $25,018,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.