Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Gap Down to $74.42

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.42, but opened at $70.40. Donaldson shares last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 109,970 shares traded.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after buying an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

