Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $71.54 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

