Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.08 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

