Drax Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

