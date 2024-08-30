Drax Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Drax Group Price Performance
Drax Group stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.
About Drax Group
