Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.