Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $271.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $207.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.39. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

