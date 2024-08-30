DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

