Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE DNG opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.75.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.